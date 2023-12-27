Goldstein Advisors LLC Invests $446,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.53. 65,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.