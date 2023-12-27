Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. 559,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,825. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

