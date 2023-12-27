Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 271,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,904. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.