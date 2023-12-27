Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 25,719 Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the quarter. American Century Multisector Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 849,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 425,146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MUSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 2,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $44.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.