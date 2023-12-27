Goldstein Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.23. 32,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average is $292.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

