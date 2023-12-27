Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,929. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

