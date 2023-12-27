Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.28. 723,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,596. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

