Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PANW traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,800. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

