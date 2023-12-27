Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $1,398.03. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,405.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,430.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,462.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

