Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of EMQQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 20,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

