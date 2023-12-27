Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.59

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 287289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

