Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Insider Acquires A$100,012.33 in Stock

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Free Report) insider Cameron Henry acquired 386,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,012.33 ($68,035.60).

Cameron Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

