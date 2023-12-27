GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.89

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 14302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$165.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$95.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

