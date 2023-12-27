Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 679 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

CONMED stock opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $138.47.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

