Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

