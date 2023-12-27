Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 6,836 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $611,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $130.83.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

