Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,740,743. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

