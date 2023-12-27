Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

