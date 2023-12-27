Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

