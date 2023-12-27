Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

