Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VST opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $38.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

