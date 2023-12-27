Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 557 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $6,429,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Victory Capital by 42.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $156,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 71.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

