Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 81 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

DHR opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

