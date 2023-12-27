Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $851,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.