Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,089.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Zscaler stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -193.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

