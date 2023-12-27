Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %
TXN stock opened at $170.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
