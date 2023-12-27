Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 700 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greif stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. 72,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greif by 67.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

