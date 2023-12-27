Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 102023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Grizzly Discoveries Trading Down 14.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grizzly Discoveries
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.