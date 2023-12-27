Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Guardant Health worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 139,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

