Guess? Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,391 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 2,443 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after buying an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GES traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
