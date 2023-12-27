Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.32. Guild shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1,998 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Guild Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $890.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

