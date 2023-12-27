GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 12,052.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,567 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.13% of GXO Logistics worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 138,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,842. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

