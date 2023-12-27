Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 486,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 141,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 39.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

