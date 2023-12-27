Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $212,009,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CW opened at $221.15 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $224.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

