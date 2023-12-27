Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,159 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

