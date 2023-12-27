Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 984 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,560,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $294.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

