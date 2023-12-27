Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 6,732 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Waters by 39.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.27. 73,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,151. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $350.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

