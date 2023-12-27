Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $16.69 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 2.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,218.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,348. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,169.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

