Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $18.93 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $479.84. 141,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,834. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.12.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

