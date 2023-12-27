Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $556.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.30 and its 200 day moving average is $483.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

