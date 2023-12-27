HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 496.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coherus BioSciences

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

