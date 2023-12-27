HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $271.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

