H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

