Head to Head Review: CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AvePoint and CXApp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33 CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.61%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than CXApp.

This table compares AvePoint and CXApp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $232.34 million 6.63 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -39.95 CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A

CXApp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint.

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53% CXApp N/A 26.84% 20.93%

Summary

CXApp beats AvePoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

