Headwater Exploration Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.23 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 35.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.5296989 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

