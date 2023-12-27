HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in HEICO by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $180.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

