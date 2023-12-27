Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 15,100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA comprises 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after acquiring an additional 159,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MUSA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.99. 14,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,818. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.73. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $382.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

