Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 71,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

