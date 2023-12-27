Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

