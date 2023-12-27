Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 120,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,099. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

